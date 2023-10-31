In public mourning of ex-premier Li Keqiang, Beijing treads fine line between grief and dissent

Such is the outpouring of grief for Mr Li, who was the first Chinese premier armed with a doctorate in economics but was largely sidelined by Chinese President Xi Jinping.on Thursday, which will be declared a national day of mourning with flags at half-mast at Tiananmen Square and all government buildings.

While allowing for some public expressions of sadness over Mr Li’s death, Beijing is taking steps to prevent the mourning from developing into criticism of the current administration. In cities like Wuhan and Qingdao, the local authorities have begun clearing out flowers and posters left by mourners and finding ways to prevent mass gatherings.

At the popular People’s Park in Chengdu, officials have erected barricades around the Railway Protection Movement Monument, a martyr’s memorial and a focal point for the tributes. On Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, a group of users were warned by local police after they made arrangements to gather on Sunday night for a vigil for Mr Li.

In a country where the Internet is tightly monitored for any sign of dissent, deaths of public figures are often used as a pretext to express unhappiness over a variety of issues.who had warned about a new pneumonia-like virus in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, his Weibo page turned into a “wailing wall” of sorts for many to project their emotions.

Most notably, in April 1989, university students flocked to Tiananmen Square to mourn the death of former leader Hu Yaobang. This grew into pro-democracy protests that were crushed by the military on June 4.Mr Li was nowhere as popular as Mr Hu, who had engaged in sweeping liberal reforms, but there are posts online praising him as a “moderate”, said Dr Olivia Cheung, a research fellow at the SOAS China Institute in London.

