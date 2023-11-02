ESR-LOGOS REIT divests two properties

In a disclosure, ESR-LOGOS REIT said 70 Seletar Aerospace View was sold for around $7.1m, representing a 4.8% premium to valuation. Meanwhile, the 2 Tuas South Avenue 2 property was sold for around $53m or a 35.2% premium to valuation.

These divestments bring the REIT’s diversified portfolio to 52 properties across Singapore, Japan and Australia, and investments in three property funds in Australia....there are many ways you can work with us to advertise your company and connect to your customers. Our team can help you dight and create an advertising campaign, in print and digital, on this website and in print magazine.

We can also organize a real life or digital event for you and find thought leader speakers as well as industry leaders, who could be your potential partners, to join the event. We also run some awards programmes which give you an opportunity to be recognized for your achievements during the year and you can join this as a participant or a sponsor.

The startup offers a matchmaking space where determining one’s eligibility for a loan from a bank requires very limited personal data.Singapore Business Review is delighted to announce the opening of nominations for the highly anticipated SBR International Business Awards and National Business Awards 2024.Nominations are now ongoing for SBR International and National Business Awards 2024

Singapore Business Review is delighted to announce the opening of nominations for the highly anticipated SBR International Business Awards and National Business Awards 2024.Key industries to drive IPO market growth in 20241. Clifford Capital appoints UOB banker as group CFOSingapore Business Review is delighted to announce the opening of nominations for the highly anticipated SBR International Business Awards and National Business Awards 2024.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.