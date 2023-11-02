Flags at half-mast in Beijing as China mourns late premier Li Keqiang

But in an official obituary, China's ruling Communist Party described Xi's one-time political rival as a"time-tested and loyal communist soldier". It also urged the Chinese people to turn"grief into strength" by rallying even closer around the leadership and the party.State news agency Xinhua reported that flags would fly at half-mast at government buildings across mainland China, as well as in the semi-autonomous regions of Hong Kong and Macao.His time as premier saw a shift from the more consensus-based rule associated with former leaders to the concentrated power of Xi.

Following his death, trending comments included a quote from Li Keqiang in late 2022, when he insisted that the process of China's reform and opening up could not be stopped.Authorities have been on high alert for any hints that public mourning for the reformist could translate into criticism of the current leadership.

On social media platform Weibo on Thursday, over 20,000 comments were listed under a hashtag commemorating Li shared by state broadcaster CCTV.The comments that remained were distinctly apolitical, wishing the late premier"farewell" and promising he would"forever be in our hearts".

"China's good leader, you are the one who has contributed to the country and you will always live in our hearts," one read. Elsewhere online, a post on Li from the Communist Youth League of Fujian province listed 50 comments - none of which were visible.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STRAITS_TIMES: In public mourning of ex-premier Li Keqiang, Beijing treads fine line between grief and dissentOn Tuesday, Beijing announced that Mr Li will be cremated in a ceremony on Thursday. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Amid mourning for ex-premier Li Keqiang, Beijing treads fine line between grief and dissentBeijing announced that Mr Li will be cremated in a ceremony on Thursday. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: China to cremate 'outstanding' leader Li Keqiang on ThursdayOn Nov 2, national flags will fly at half-mast at multiple locations including Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: China to cremate 'outstanding' leader Li Keqiang on ThursdayBEIJING: China will cremate the remains of former premier Li Keqiang on Thursday (Oct 31), when flags will fly at half mast across the country in mourning for an "outstanding" leader, the official Xinhua n

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Haze lingers in Beijing as fog blankets parts of north ChinaBEIJING: Hazy weather hung over Beijing on Wednesday (Nov 1) with conditions in other parts of northern China possibly worsening, forecasters said, although cold air sweeping in from the northwest is expecte

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Haze lingers in Beijing as fog blankets parts of north ChinaExperts attributed the haze to poor atmospheric diffusion. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕