Here are the top three health demands of Singaporeans from employers

Raymond Ng, CEO & Country Manager, Cigna Healthcare Singapore & Australia said employers should embrace it as an opportunity to redefine our commitment to their employees.“It is imperative that employers offer holistic support that addresses the full spectrum of employee vitality and regard this as a key part of organizational strategy. Only then can we foster an environment where every employee can thrive and contribute their best every day," read the study.

Most respondents also preferred to prioritize their physical health but only 30% said they have the skills and tools necessary to live a healthy life. "This gap signals the need for employers and policymakers to better equip people with appropriate resources to stay healthy," read the study.

The Cigna Healthcare Vitality Study polled 10,800 respondents in the US, the UK, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Kenya, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, Singapore, and the Hong Kong SAR between May and June 2023.There were 35 questions asked to the respondents to evaluate their sense of social, occupational, financial, intellectual, physical, spiritual, emotional, and environmental well-being....

