Websites of all Singapore public hospitals, polyclinics, healthcare groups down on Wednesday

Users were unable to access the websites of the Singapore General Hospital, National University Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital, and the Alexandra, Tan Tock Seng, Ng Teng Fong and Khoo Teck Puat hospitals.Attempts to access the portals were met with a message saying data was not loaded.

The websites of the SingHealth and National Healthcare groups – under which all polyclinics in Singapore come under – were also inaccessible. So far, the mobile phone apps of the hospitals appear to be still usable. The HealthHub website and those of private hospitals in Singapore, however, appeared unaffected.Goh Foundation pledges $6.35m to transform care for seriously ill patientsThe websites of the major public hospitals, polyclinics and healthcare groups in Singapore could not be accessed on Wednesday morning.

