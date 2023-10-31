Is having kids out of wedlock okay in Singapore?

This sparked several questions for her: Besides the father not being able to take paternity leave and family care leave, what other downsides were there to being an unmarried mom? Did Singaporean men generally share her partner’s sentiments of avoiding marriage, even when children were in the picture? She shared that the risks of parenthood were beginning to dawn on her, especially considering how tiring it could be.
She also mentioned that her partner had unusual and somewhat cynical views on relationships and marriage. Her family situation was complicated, as she had been disowned for her interracial relationship, which was also why she was living with her partner.One Reditor, lesspylons, pointed out that having kids out of wedlock could put your family at a financial disadvantage due to the loss of housing benefits, subsidies, and inheritance rights.
Another user, Duepomegranate, mentioned that in many other countries, couples don’t need to get married immediately. After living together or having a kid together for some time, they’re treated as common-law married, which gives them almost all the rights and responsibilities of marriage. However, Singapore doesn’t have common-law marriage provisions.
On the other hand, Redditor Ramikade shared a story of a friend who opted for marriage but eventually got the downside. She shared that her friend dated a guy for a decade, married him, and separated in just eight months because he cheated almost immediately.
Singapore Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕
Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕
Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕
Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕
Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕
Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕