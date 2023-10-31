Singapore Polytechnic marks upcoming 70th anniversary with book documenting its journey

In the same span, the poly more than doubled the number of hours spent in training by all continuing education and training (CET) participants to 2.13 million in 2021. Education Minister Chan Chun Sing was the guest of honour at the event, to recognise the contributions of staff across polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education.

“But now the Singapore adult workforce needs to be reskilled for the digital revolution. So, SP has to expand our mission – and now, we make training of adults also part of our core roles.” “In this way, we provide a roadmap that allows different adults to acquire job-relevant skills at their own pace based on their own means.”

“It’s important that the adult workforce reskill themselves. This could be deepening existing skills or having to enter a totally new field.” For younger pre-employment students, SP in 2015 piloted “flipped learning”, where students watch pre-recorded lectures on their own time before meeting up for face-to-face tutorials.

