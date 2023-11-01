Changi Airport’s T2 fully reopens: Discover what’s new

Having been replaced by electronic boards, 1,080 split-flap capsules from one of the two decommissioned analogue boards have been repurposed by CAG in a new installation, Flap Pix. In total, more than 21,000 sq m of floor space was added to the terminal through the refurbishment and expansion project, which began in May 2020.

This was made possible in part by the addition of automated immigration kiosks and lanes, which allow passengers to pass through more quickly than they would at manual counters. The terminal is designed for flexibility, allowing check-in areas to be reconfigured when the need arises.

Like the kiosks in the departure hall, the automated immigration gates can be reconfigured, allowing special assistance lanes to be made wider, or even removed in favour of more single-person lanes. Farther away from the immigration area is Gourmet Garden – a dining area with a view, where passengers can grab a bite before boarding their flight.With floor-to-ceiling windows facing the terminal’s gates, the area is excellent for tailfin spotting.

Adding to the experience are two eye-catching aquariums that stand at the southern entrance to the dining space.

