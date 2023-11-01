Pakistan's Fakhar has no regrets over missed hundred

They beat Bangladesh by seven wickets, and chased down the victory target with 17.3 overs to spare in a major boost to their net run-rate, which could come in handy when separating teams level on points.

Fakhar led Pakistan's chase with a freewheeling 81, which earned him player-of-the-match award, but fell short of a hundred trying to wrap up their chase early. "The situation we were in at that moment, we were looking to chase it in 28-29 overs," the 33-year-old, whose form and knee injury kept him out Pakistan's first five matches, told reporters."Otherwise, it was very easy for me to get to the 100 after 50. But our goal was to achieve the target within 29-30 overs."

Pakistan are currently fifth in the table, level on six points with Afghanistan, who have played one game fewer, while Bangladesh became the first team to bow out of the tournament. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands can also join them in a mid-table logjam should both win their next games.

Fakhar said the mood was upbeat in the dressing room despite the uncertainty around the 1992 champions making the last four in the showpiece 50-overs tournament."We are in the ifs-and-buts (zone) right now - but we will try to win both the remaining matches with good run rates.

