Tottenham go five points clear with 2-1 win at Palace

Ange Postecoglou's side were matched by London rivals Palace throughout an even opening period but took charge once a Joel Ward own goal gave them the lead shortly after the break.

Spurs captain Son Heung-min then tapped in his eighth league goal of the season after 66 minutes to effectively seal the points and the visitors were in cruise control until Jordan Ayew struck in stoppage time for Palace.

James Maddison was involved in both goals with the former Leicester City player again outstanding for the visitors. Tottenham's eighth win from 10 games put them on 26 points - their best start to a top-flight season since 1960-61. They are five points clear of champions Manchester City and Arsenal, who have yet to play this weekend. headtopics.com

