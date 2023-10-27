LME trading technology revamp faces lengthy delays -sources

Trust in LME management's ability to efficiently run the world's largest and oldest forum for metals shattered last year after a disorderly market forced the exchange to suspend nickel trading for the first time since 1988.

The project to revamp the LME's electronic system was due to go live in June this year. But in July the LME postponed completion to end-March 2024. "The system isn't going to be operational by April, there are too many flaws," one of the sources said, adding that costs last year had already doubled from the amounts budgeted."We recognise that some participants have requested extensions ... We will be sympathetic to such requests, even if this were to result in a short delay to target go-live dates," the LME said in response to a request for comment.Sources said the front-end trading platform developed by U.S.

Carry trades or price differentials between contracts along the maturity curve are crucial for consumers wanting to hedge their needs and producers aiming to lock in selling prices. One important aspect, the LME said, is aligning its platform with other exchanges."This of course means that the front-end interface will change to a more market-standard design – while still providing support for all of the LME's dates and carries." headtopics.com

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »