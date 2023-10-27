Dip buyers flock to tech funds after earnings spark rout

Bargain hunting drove investors to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking technology companies after shares fell sharply on mixed earnings from heavyweights.

"Investors want large-cap tech exposure – whether that's because they can handle higher rates better or simply because they're more comfortable with those names in a really challenging macro environment," said Todd Sohn, ETF and technical strategist at Strategas Securities.

Despite potential short-term challenges, investors are starting to turn attention to 2024 where tech is expected to outperform, said Todd Rosenbluth, research head at VettaFi. However, worries about higher-for-longer interest rates have stalled the momentum and set the benchmark on course for monthly losses. headtopics.com

The $14 billion ProShares UltraPro QQQ posted net weekly inflows of $68.15 million, even as the price of the fund fell 9.5 per cent.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Tourist accuses shopkeeper of switching prices on souvenir T-shirtsTourists will bargain everywhere they go, whether they’re at a Persian bazaar or a night market in Bugis. But to have the prices for T-shirts changed right in front of you? That’s next-level price gouging. A Twitch streamer, known as Andy or... Read more ⮕

White House seeks funds for internet subsidies, Chinese equipment removalWASHINGTON — The White House is asking Congress for US$6 billion (S$8.24 billion) for a government broadband internet subsidy program used by 21 million American households that is set to run out of money next year. The Biden administration also wants US$3. Read more ⮕

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried kicks off fraud trial defense caseNEW YORK: Lawyers for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried kicked off their case at his fraud trial on Thursday (Oct 26) following 12 days of prosecution testimony in which former colleagues at the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange said he directed them to divert customer funds to his hedge fund and lie to investors... Read more ⮕

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried kicks off fraud trial defence caseNEW YORK: Lawyers for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried kicked off their case at his fraud trial on Thursday (Oct 26) following 12 days of prosecution testimony in which former colleagues at the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange said he directed them to divert customer funds to his hedge fund and lie to investors... Read more ⮕

‘She was an inspiration to others’: Tributes pour in for woman who died in kayaking incident off SentosaMs Chew donated portions of her earnings from selling handcrafted soaps to helping stray cats. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕