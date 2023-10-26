'Last' Beatles song written by late John Lennon with AI-cleaned vocals set for release

Former Beatles Ringo Starr (left) and Paul McCartney are set to release a new record written by former bandmate John Lennon.created with the help of artificial intelligence, will be released next week on Nov 2, the two living former members of the British group, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, revealed Thursday.

McCartney, 81, announced its imminent release in June, in what has been dubbed in a promotional trailer as “the last Beatles song”. A 12-minute documentary written and directed by Oliver Murray – best known for a 2022 biopic mini-series on The Rolling Stones – will premiere on YouTube, featuring commentary from McCartney and Starr.

Working with Peter Jackson, the film director best known as director of the Lord of The Rings trilogy and also behind the 2021 documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back”, AI was used to separate Lennon’s voice from the piano chords.“There it was, John’s voice, crystal clear,” McCartney said, in comments published alongside the announcement of the release date.“In 2023, to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven’t heard, I think it’s an exciting thing. headtopics.com

Recording at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, they also added Starr’s drum part alongside bass, piano, a slide guitar solo by McCartney – inspired by Harrison – and more backing vocals. Lennon was shot dead in New York in 1980 aged 40 while Harrison died of lung cancer in 2001, aged 58.“Now And Then” was one of several tracks on a cassette that Lennon had recorded for McCartney a year before his death. It was given to him by Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono in 1994.

There was an attempt to do the same with “Now And Then” but the project was abandoned because of background noise on the demo. McCartney said earlier this year that the technology’s use was “kind of scary but exciting because it’s the future”. headtopics.com

Read more:

thenewpaper »