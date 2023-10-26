Angry birds! Crows attack Orchard Road pedestrians

SINGAPORE - At least two crows have been seen attacking people walking just outside an entrance to the Orchard Central mall.

Taking off from street signs, the birds swooped in from behind the victims, grazing their shoulders with their talons and pecking at their necks and ears. After each attack, they were seen retreating to a particular tree, close to the mall’s outdoor escalator.They seemed to mostly target men who, unaware, had strayed too close to the tree. One man was seen leaving the area clutching a bleeding earlobe.

The 49-year-old spoke to the victim, who told her he was going to the pharmacy while pressing on his wound, she added. Another eyewitness, Ms Kim Choo, had on Tuesday noticed and filmed the birds attacking three passers-by within a minute and sent the footage to citizen journalism portal Stomp. headtopics.com

“Crows normally leave people alone. They only harass to protect their nests,” said chairman of Nature Society Singapore’s bird group Tan Gim Cheong.

