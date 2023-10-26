United Nations creates advisory body to address AI governance

Members include tech company executives, government officials from Spain to Saudi Arabia, and academics from countries such as the U.S., Russia and Japan.

Sony Chief Technology Officer Hiroaki Kitano, OpenAI CTO Mira Murati and Microsoft Chief Responsible AI Officer Natasha Crampton are among the executives representing technology companies. Representatives also come from six continents with diverse backgrounds ranging from U.S.-based AI expert Vilas Dhar to Professor Yi Zeng fom China and Egyptian lawyer Mohamed Farahat.

"The transformative potential of AI for good is difficult even to grasp," Guterres said in a statement. "And without entering into a host of doomsday scenarios, it is already clear that the malicious use of AI could undermine trust in institutions, weaken social cohesion and threaten democracy itself," he said. headtopics.com

Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT last year, interest in the new technology has spread across the world, leading AI researchers to raise concerns about"risks to society." While many governments are working to formulate laws to regulate the spread of AI, researchers and lawmakers have called for global collaboration.

The UN body will issue preliminary recommendations by the end of this year and final recommendations by the summer of 2024. The immediate tasks include building a global scientific consensus on risks and challenges, and strengthening international cooperation on AI governance, the UN said. headtopics.com

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

US, Russian bids on Israel-Hamas war fail at Security CouncilUNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday (Oct 25) failed again to take action on the Israel-Hamas war, with Russia and China vetoing a United States-led dra Read more ⮕

Blinken tells UN: US doesn't want war with Iran but will defend itselfUNITED NATIONS: The United States told the United Nations on Tuesday (Oct 24) it does not seek conflict with Iran, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Washington would act swiftly and decisively if Iran or its proxies attacks US personnel anywhere. Read more ⮕

Israel's military tells UN in Gaza: Ask Hamas for fuelUNITED NATIONS: Israel's military suggested on Tuesday (Oct 24) that the United Nations ask Hamas for fuel supplies after the UN agency providing aid to Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip warned it would have to halt operations on Wednesday night if no fuel was delivered. Read more ⮕

UN chief rejects 'misrepresentations' of his Mideast remarksUNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday (Oct 25) rejected the "misrepresentations" of his remarks a day earlier on Palestinian grievances that infuriated Israel, which has vowed to retaliate against the world body. Read more ⮕

Manchester United forecasts higher annual revenue after smaller quarterly lossManchester United on Thursday forecast higher fiscal 2024 revenue after reporting a smaller fourth-quarter net loss as the English Premier League club benefited from an increase in ticket sales and sponsorship revenue. Read more ⮕

Commentary: The United States is more normal and less exceptional than you thinkAmerica sees vital interests in every corner of the globe - but it acts otherwise in practice, says the Lowy Institute’s International Security Program's Sam Roggeveen. Read more ⮕