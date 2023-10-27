Nice claim top spot in Ligue 1 with late win at Clermont

FILE PHOTO:Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - OGC Nice v FC Basel - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - April 20, 2023 OGC Nice's Hicham Boudaoui celebrates scoring a disallowed goal REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

FILE PHOTO:Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Quarter Final - First Leg - FC Basel v OGC Nice - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - April 13, 2023 OGC Nice's Terem Moffi celebrates scoring their first goal with Hicham Boudaoui REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File PhotoNice moved into provisional first place in the Ligue 1 standings thanks to a second-half Hicham Boudaoui goal that secured a 1-0 win at lowly Clermont Foot on Friday.

The result lifted Nice to first place with 22 points, two points ahead of AS Monaco, who play at Lille on Sunday. Clermont are second-bottom with five points. Boudaoui struck in the 74th minute after running unmarked into the box and tapping home a well-placed cross. headtopics.com

Nice had a chance to open the scoring just before halftime when Alidu Seidu fouled Boudaoui in the area but Gaetan Labord's penalty went wide, leaving the first half scoreless. Francesco Farioli's Nice have had an exceptional start to the season, maintaining an unbeaten record and securing seven clean sheets, the best in Europe's top five leagues.

