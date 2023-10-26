The Christmas Eve street party will stretch from Paterson junction to Bideford junction, which will be closed to traffic from 6pm onwards.Christmas on A Great Street will have more fun-filled activities to mark the 40th anniversary of the lighting up of Orchard Road at Christmas.SINGAPORE - Christmas on Orchard Road will be bigger, brighter and more magical in 2023, with the first Christmas Eve street party and three Great Christmas Villages to woo visitors.

ORBA chairman Mark Shaw said Christmas on A Great Street attracted over four million visitors in 2022. He hopes 2023’s festivities will draw around five to six million visitors, comparable to pre-Covid levels.

Visitors can also look forward to three Great Christmas Villages – up from one in 2022 – with carnival rides and games, pop-up stores and food & beverage kiosks located outside Shaw House, Ngee Ann City and Plaza Singapura. headtopics.com

Organised by ORBA and Community Chest, the Light-Up Ceremony aims to raise funds to support more than 100 social service agencies running over 200 critical social service programmes. Hitachi Asia Ltd has been the main sponsor of the Christmas Light-Up for 33 consecutive years.

ORBA will also be doubling down on efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, such as repurposing energy-efficient LED lights and fixtures, as well as installing solar panels to power the two set pieces located in front of Mandarin Gallery and Plaza Singapura. headtopics.com

There are also signature events such as the Grand Prix Season Singapore precinct party which was held from Sept 8 to 17, 2023, and the upcoming Christmas on a Great Street.

