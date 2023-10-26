First Australian named for Paris Games shrugs off Seine pollution concerns

Brisbane local Gubecka, who won an individual silver medal and a team bronze at the world championships in Fukuoka, was the first athlete confirmed on Australia's Olympic team on Thursday and will compete in the 10km open water event at the Games.

Organisers were forced to cancel the Open Water Swimming World Cup in Paris in August after heavy rain caused the Seine's water quality to dip below minimum health standards, leaving Gubecka and other swimmers unable to compete.

Swimming legs of test events for triathlon and Para triathlon were also scrapped in August over water quality concerns. "Of course, it raised an issue earlier this year. We did go over and unfortunately could not swim," the 25-year-old told reporters in Brisbane on Thursday. headtopics.com

"I don't have too much concern and I know the mayor and the town is really trying their hardest and expressed a lot of disappointment at the time. "They really are considering their options and are going to try to make sure we have the best experience possible next year."

Paris has been working on clean-up efforts to make the Seine swimmable again, as it was during the 1900 Paris Olympics.Bathing in the Seine has been banned since 1923, though officials have long promised to restore water quality to safe levels. headtopics.com

