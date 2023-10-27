Too early for Spurs title race talk, says Postecoglou

Understandably, his side are now being talked about as potential Premier League winners, but the Australian is not thinking along those lines.

"We don't talk in those terms with the players, my main information flow is about how can we keep improving, how can we tackle the challenge of being in the most competitive league in the world on a weekly basis."

"He got a knock the day before in training. It's fair to say our training at times teeters on the edge and unfortunately he copped a nasty one in training," Postecoglou said.Two players who were replaced during that win were Pape Matar Sarr and Destiny Udogie.

Yves Bissouma missed the Fulham game through suspension, and was replaced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who impressed in the win, giving the manager a selection headache for the Palace game. "Tomorrow night we'll start with a certain group of players and finish with another and it's about trying to get the job done.

As the only team to play on Friday, Spurs can open up a five-point gap at the top of the table before their title rivals play, but the manager isn't looking at the game in those terms. "This is not about making a short-term impact but something that brings sustained opportunities for success for the club."

