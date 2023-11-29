Study Reveals Greenwashing in Singapore's E-commerce

A recent study published by the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at the National University of Singapore Business School gives consumers reason to be sceptical about green product claims. Titled “Promoting Best Practices in Online Marketing: An Examination of Greenwashing in Singapore”, the study is supported by Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS).

It investigates the prevalence of greenwashing in e-commerce in Singapore, that is, claims that products are more environmentally friendly or sustainable than they really are. The study found greenwashing in the form of unsubstantiated claims in 51 per cent of sampled products. These claims use vague terms and lack sufficient supporting information. The study also found the use of technical jargon to mislead consumers in 14 per cent of sampled products





