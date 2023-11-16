HEAD TOPICS

Study reveals bite marks on sauropod bones from meat-eating dinosaurs

Paleontologists have discovered bite marks on the bones of sauropods, shedding light on predator-prey dynamics during the dinosaur age.

On the perilous Jurassic Period landscape of western North America, it was good to be big. Paleontologists have conducted a study scrutinizing bite marks left by meat-eating dinosaurs on the bones of sauropods - the familiar plant-eating dinosaurs with long necks, long tails and four pillar-like legs that were the largest land animals around - about 150 million years ago. The examination offered insight into predator-prey dynamics during the dinosaur age.

