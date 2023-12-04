How to sum up the most important news of the year past? The obvious answer in 2023 is to use Artificial Intelligence. In that spirit, I asked OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard – two of the most popular generative AI tools – to do the job for me. Their responses show AI’s power, but also the ways it still falls short, in this case both in terms of Reuters editorial standards and when compared to human editors.
ChatGPT told me that “As an AI, I don't have real-time access to current events or the internet to know the specific events of 2023” before offering me “a hypothetical scenario based on current trends and topics.” Its rosy scenario included the global community agreeing “to a radical and comprehensive set of measures to reduce carbon emissions significantly by 2030”, scientists successfully wrapping up final phase clinical trials of an unnamed cancer vaccine, and the United Nations brokering a deal to end decades of geopolitical tensions in an unspecified region of the worl
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »
Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »
Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »
Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »
Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »
Singapore IP to contract by 7.0% in 2023pemstrongExpert says the manufacturing sector could remain downbeat for the rest of the year./strong/em/p pGiven weak external demand and tight financial conditions stemming from an elevated interest rate environment, an expert from UOB believes that Singapore’s industrial production will contract by 7.0% in 2023.
Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »