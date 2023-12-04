How to sum up the most important news of the year past? The obvious answer in 2023 is to use Artificial Intelligence. In that spirit, I asked OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard – two of the most popular generative AI tools – to do the job for me. Their responses show AI’s power, but also the ways it still falls short, in this case both in terms of Reuters editorial standards and when compared to human editors.

ChatGPT told me that “As an AI, I don't have real-time access to current events or the internet to know the specific events of 2023” before offering me “a hypothetical scenario based on current trends and topics.” Its rosy scenario included the global community agreeing “to a radical and comprehensive set of measures to reduce carbon emissions significantly by 2030”, scientists successfully wrapping up final phase clinical trials of an unnamed cancer vaccine, and the United Nations brokering a deal to end decades of geopolitical tensions in an unspecified region of the worl





STForeignDesk » / 🏆 4. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Just opened November 2023: New restaurants, cafes and bars this monthInfusing fresh new offerings to Singapore's vibrant dining scene, November unveils speciality pop-ups, new homes, and 'first-of-thier-kind-in-Singapore' just in time for convivial gatherings and relaxing nights out. Come with us as we explore new restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month. [embed]https://www.instagram.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

LTA: Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange opens in November 2023JTHBI has been thoughtfully designed to cater to families with young children, seniors, and individuals with mobility challenges

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

HDB BTO December 2023 launch: Locations, expected prices, application rates and moreWas 2023 supposed to be your year to finally get a Built-To-Order (BTO) flat? Listen up, because before the HDB BTO 2024 season is upon us, your last chance in 2023 is almost here! The Dec 2023 HDB BTO sales launch will end the year with a bang. We're seeing a total of eight projects this time around — Bedok,...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Talking Point 2023/2024 - Money Laundering: How Does It Affect Me?A S$2.8bil money laundering case is one of the biggest uncovered in Singapore. Steven Chia finds out what exactly it involves, and how does it really affect you?

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Increased COE quota for Category A, B, and C from Nov 2023 to Jan 2024Looking ahead, the COE quota for Categories A, B, and C is expected to continue its upward trajectory in 2024

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Singapore IP to contract by 7.0% in 2023pemstrongExpert says the manufacturing sector could remain downbeat for the rest of the year./strong/em/p pGiven weak external demand and tight financial conditions stemming from an elevated interest rate environment, an expert from UOB believes that Singapore’s industrial production will contract by 7.0% in 2023.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »