Study: Gen Z Americans say Singapore is 5th most desirable country for expats

“As a global hub for business and finance, Singapore has attracted immigrants from all over. There are strong expat communities and plenty of international schools, making long-term living there easy.

Interestingly, when asked for the reasons for wanting to leave the US, at the top are social programs such as universal healthcare (25.6 per cent), the desire to have new cultural experiences (18.9 per cent), cost of living (18 per cent) and the dislike of the political environment (17.7 per cent). Also, 59 per cent said that US gun violence played an important role in their desire to move to another country.

Expats leaving SG due to high rent; Netizens say more foreigners will come, but this is not good for Singapore For US expats, moving to Singapore comes with its own set of challenges, despite the fact that a high percentage of people living in the Little Red Dot is made up of foreigners. A US citizen may live in Singapore long-term if he or she has either a work visa, a study visa or a family reunification visa if they have family members who live there legally or are Singapore citizens.

There are also several other considerations, including language barriers and cultural differences. As in all things, in moving from the US to Singapore, forewarned is forearmed. /TISG

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TODAYONLINE: Singapore experiences highest-ever October temperature of 36.3°CSINGAPORE — Singapore experienced its hottest October day on Oct 9, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Sales start for regular-priced tickets to Singapore Grand Prix 2024Singapore Grand Prix race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd has announced that it will start sales of regular priced tickets for the 2024 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, after early bird tickets have sold out one month ahead of the expected promotional phase. The regular priced tickets will go on sale come Nov 1, 2023, at 10.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: FDA panel says Vertex/CRISPR to assess safety risks of gene therapy in follow-up studyA panel of advisers to the U.S. health regulator said on Tuesday Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics could assess potential safety risks of their sickle cell disease gene therapy after approval.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Brazil child cancer deaths linked to soy farming, study findsSAO PAULO: Soy farming has been linked to a rise in child cancer deaths in Brazil, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the oilseed and one of the top users of pesticides for protecting crops from disease and pests, according to a study in the South American country.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

INDEPENDENTSG: Amid cost of living crisis, SG workers want more health support from employers—studyAccording to the study “... most expressed flexible time off or work arrangements, followed by a private health insurance plan and mental health support.”

Source: IndependentSG | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: S’poreans more stressed than global counterparts; 16% say their stress is 'not manageable': StudySINGAPORE — Stress levels in Singapore have increased steadily since 2021, with close to nine in 10 people (87 per cent) reporting that they felt stressed this year — seven percentage points more than the global average, a new study published on Tuesday (Oct 31) has found.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕