Single mum, Singaporean friend sentenced to 7 years’ jail for abusing, neglecting boy in Malaysia

“The court cannot imagine the victim’s condition if the public did not intervene. He would have surely died,” she said. Earlier in her submission, deputy public prosecutor Nur Diyana Zubir said a medical exam found more than 20 physical injuries on the victim’s body.
“The victim was not only beaten but also neglected by being locked in the house alone without food, and the accused did not stop or save the victim when he was beaten,” she added. For the second charge, both Nurul Asyiqin and Chua were accused of having a common intention to neglect the child under their care.
They initially claimed trial to the charges but later pleaded guilty after the charges were read again in front of judge Mabel Sheela on Sept 27.
Singapore Headlines
