2 more drivers run red lights at Tampines and Dover, nearly hitting pedestrian and car

One commenter said:"Strange that the driver did not seem to have the intention to stop even when the bus was clearly moving forward." On Oct 30, a BMW was seen running a red light in a school zone, near Fairfield Methodist School (Primary) at Dover Road.

30oct2023 1245hrs dover road #SMU973C bmw 320 fail to conform to red light signal at school zone quoted SMU 973C beats red light just outside Fairfield primary school … driver is dreamingIn the video, the BMW narrowly missed hitting a car exiting from the school.Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on

