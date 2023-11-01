Johor Crown Prince says he envies Singapore's politicians and officials

He was speaking to Malaysia's former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin and former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan on their podcast Keluar Sekejap ("out for a while" in Malay).The episode was on the Crown Prince and his thoughts on politics at the federal and state levels, as well as his military training experiences in India.

When Sultan Ibrahim becomes the 17th king on Jan 31, 2024, Tunku Ismail is expected to succeed him as the next ruler of Johor. The RTS Link, set to be completed by end-2026, connects Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru and Woodlands North MRT station.

He added that he hoped the project, together with a special economic zone between Singapore and Johor that is in the works, will facilitate the flow of people travelling between the Republic and Malaysia.

