Search is on for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2023

“Nothing excites me more than for the newsroom to hear about and then report the stories of ordinary Singaporeans doing extraordinary things, in ways big and small. It has always inspired us, and we hope that the stories we tell of them will inspire our readers and audiences too.”

Nominees for the award, which is presented by UBS Singapore, must be Singaporeans who made the news in 2023. The award serves as “a platform to celebrate the exceptional achievements and selfless acts of individuals who have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact on our community”, he added.Ms Young Jin Yee, country head of UBS Singapore, said the company is committed to celebrating the remarkable achievements of individuals who have made a significant impact on the nation.

Ms Lee Wen Fen, SIA’s chief sustainability officer and senior vice-president of corporate planning, said: “We hope all Singaporeans will be inspired by this year’s nominees, whose acts of kindness help to shape a brighter future for all of us.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STRAITS_TIMES: Singaporean Chinese literature stalwart and author Fang Ran dies aged 80The co-founder of Chinese periodical Equatorial Wind created a space for emerging young writers. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Alphabet chief Pichai labored in trenches but rose to defend search giantWASHINGTON: Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, who testified on Monday in Washington to defend Google against allegations it broke antitrust law, replaced company co-founder Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet in 2019 as regulatory concern about Big Tech was heading toward a fever pitch.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Google CEO acknowledges importance of being default search engine in US trialWASHINGTON — Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday (Oct 30) acknowledged the importance of making its search engine the default in keeping users loyal — a key point in a once-in-a generation US antitrust fight focused on billions of dollars Google paid to be the default on laptops and smartphones.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Mexico to pitch Acapulco aid plan as search for hurricane survivors goes onACAPULCO, Mexico: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday (Oct 31) the government would this week set out a plan to aid the stricken city of Acapulco after the beach resort was hammered by a devastating hurricane that killed dozens of people.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: 'My stomach doesn't feel good': Woman eggs her South Korean husband on to try classic Singaporean breakfastThere is a multitude of ways one can enjoy eggs, from scrambled to over-easy. A common breakfast option in Singapore is to have eggs half-boiled, and you'd find this at most coffee shops or hawker centres. Recently, Singaporean Felicia Song brought her South Korean husband to a local coffee shop to have him try this national favourite.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

STOMPSINGAPORE: 2 Singaporean men arrested after man is stabbed outside JB KTV club: Victim 'never stayed out late'He was a filial son who never got into trouble or stayed out late.

Source: stompsingapore | Read more ⮕