Jailed former Malaysian PM Najib in hospital with COVID-19

United States and Malaysian investigators estimate about US$4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB - co-founded by Najib during his first year as prime minister in 2009 - and that more than US$1 billion went to accounts linked to Najib.

Various recipients of the siphoned 1MDB funds used the money to buy luxury assets and real estate, a Picasso painting, a private jet, a superyacht, hotels, jewellery, and to finance the 2013 Hollywood film"The Wolf of Wall Street", investigators have said.

Najib has always maintained his innocence. He was convicted first in 2020 and started his prison term last August when Malaysia's top court rejected his final appeal, becoming the first premier in the country's history to be jailed.

Since then, Najib has been in and out of hospital for several issues, including stomach ulcers and high blood pressure.Royal pardon petition for Najib not unity government's stance: Malaysia minister

