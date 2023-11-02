Singapore fish farms get boost with new research programme

Research will officially kick off with the signing of an agreement on Wednesday by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), National University of Singapore (NUS), Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory and several local farms at the Global Agri-Food Scientific Symposium.

Land-scarce Singapore aims to up this amount, as fish is a protein source that can be produced efficiently here, said SFA. AquaPolis falls under the larger Singapore Aquaculture Plan, which aims to improve the aquaculture sector here.

Scale drop disease, endemic to the waters of South-east Asia, can kill up to 70 per cent of a pen of Asian sea bass during an outbreak. The virus causes scale loss and fin erosion, among other symptoms.

While Singapore Aquaculture Technologies’ fishes are not reared at sea, its chief technical officer Michael Voigtmann is not taking any chances with the deadly virus.“Even though we are a closed containment system, we are not biosecure. We have open walls, the barges are floating on the water and we have incoming fish from other hatcheries that might harbour the disease,” he said.

Discoveries about the human gut microbiome, for instance, have shown how bacteria, fungi and other micro-organisms in the intestines strongly influence various aspects of health, including immunity and even mental well-being.“We know very little about the microbiome in the waters and in the guts of fish, but its components define whether the fish is healthy and disease-resistant,” he said.

