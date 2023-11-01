Fares for Singapore-Malaysia route nearly triple for Chinese New Year period

Ms Lim, 23, who works in the food and beverage industry, said: “If we don’t buy early, the fares may double nearer to the Chinese New Year dates.” “Chinese New Year is always a popular travel period... Our Singapore-to-Kuala Lumpur service is one of our busiest routes, particularly at this time when so many people want to visit family and friends,” added the spokesperson.

Bus companies have also raised ticket prices, citing reasons such as a shortage of bus drivers and the expected traffic jams at the Causeway. A spokesperson for bus operator Sri Maju Group said 60 per cent of its tickets to different destinations in Malaysia for Feb 8 to 10 have sold out since they went on sale on Oct 10.

Malaysian bus operator Causeway Link expects a 70 per cent increase in commuters during the Chinese New Year period. “This price adjustment also accommodates the higher remuneration provided to bus captains due to the prevailing shortage of bus drivers in the market,” added Mr Cosme.

