Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro: Can their higher price tags be justified?

This is especially true for the Pixel 8 Pro, which has jumped above $200, starting at $1,549, putting it in iPhone territory. Meanwhile, the standard Pixel 8 is $100 more than its predecessor, starting at $1,099.

The Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch screen, while the Pixel 8 Pro comes in at 6.7 inches. ST PHOTO: OSMOND CHIA The devices also get so hot that they are uncomfortable to hold without a case, an issue I seriously hope Google manages to fix with a software update like the iPhone 15’s.

Exclusive to the new phones are their AI image editing tools, even if they remain more of an impressive party trick at this stage. Another headlining feature is the Magic Editor, which uses generative AI in the vein of Midjourney to edit and essentially overhaul photos into pure fictional territory.

The software works best with clearly defined layers. It offered realistic alternatives for such images, turning a pond into a bed of rocks and even eliminating an island to create a seascape. The AI photo editor’s suggestions can be hit or miss, with some of its misses being quite perplexing or out of this world. And like Midjourney, the Pixel’s AI doesn’t seem well-trained to spot hands and feet, often blending them into the environment by mistake.

Among the missing touted features are the Pixel’s virtual call assistant that speaks to callers on your behalf, and the ability to summarise articles by summoning Google Assistant.Top tier cameras For better or worse, the Pixel’s image-processing technology neatens up most shots that users throw at it. It tightens up blurry edges and dimly-lit surfaces and makes them more than presentable to most users, although devotees of the iPhone’s more natural image profile won’t be won over.

