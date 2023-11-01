Long-term Covid-19 vaccination strategy still unknown as virus is constantly mutating: NCID head

As the number of severe cases of the coronavirus declines, it will also become increasingly difficult to evaluate the effectiveness of vaccines against such infections in the future. He was addressing more than 230 participants from 15 countries, comprising mostly healthcare professionals, policymakers, researchers and public health leaders, on the second day of the two-day summit, held at Orchard Hotel Singapore.

Despite the good results, Professor Lee said mutation of the virus continues, and it is not known if it will continue to evolve in a stable manner. To address such co-infections, biopharmaceutical companies are developing a two-in-one messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against both Covid-19 and influenza.

Moderna used its version on its first participant in a phase three clinical trial on Oct 24, while rival Pfizer announced on Oct 26 that its combination vaccineBoth companies are a step closer to potentially getting regulatory approval for a combination shot for Covid-19 and the flu.

“Regardless of when they announced the clinical trials, HSA (Health Sciences Authority) is never, ever going to approve these two new vaccines for use unless they have seen the data (that) covers safety as well as efficacy,” he told reporters at the summit.

