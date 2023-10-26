Retrenchments, unemployment in S’pore up in Q3 but job market continues to expand: MOM

But the labour market continued to expand for the eighth straight quarter, with increases for both residents and non-residents.

Retrenchments rose by 900, from 3,200 in the second quarter to 4,100 in the third quarter, with the majority of the increase from wholesale trade. It is the second-largest sector in Singapore’s economy, making up 18.6 per cent of nominal gross domestic product in 2022 and employing more than 300,000 people as at December 2022.It added that the number of retrenchments in other sectors remained broadly stable or declined.Business reorganisation or restructuring remained the top reason for retrenchments in the quarter, MOM said.

Meanwhile, the services sector, which includes wholesale trade, laid off 3,100 people, up 550 from the 2,550 in the previous quarter. Still, the ministry said the unemployment rate held largely stable in September, at 2 per cent overall, 2.8 per cent for residents and 3 per cent for Singaporeans.It also noted that those rates remain low compared with the average from 2013 to 2022 of 2.4 per cent overall, 3.3 per cent for residents and 3.4 per cent for Singaporeans.Total employment, excluding migrant domestic workers, grew by 24,000 in the third quarter, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of growth. headtopics.com

MOM said: “Resident employment expanded in growth sectors such as financial services and professional services, which generally had higher-paying jobs, as well as in health and social services. Nonetheless, the ministry said the pace of employment growth has slowed compared with a year ago, amid the global economic slowdown and as business expectations worsened in September 2023.

