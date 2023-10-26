Elderly van driver without valid licence hit cyclist in fatal crash

SINGAPORE – A van driver did not have his driving licence validated after he turned 65 and continued driving for the next three years till he hit a cyclist in a fatal accident in 2021.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of causing the death of Mr Khan Suruj, a 54-year-old construction worker, while driving without reasonable consideration for other road users. The court heard that Binwani, who operates textile wholesaler Binwanis Enterprises, drove a van registered to the company.On Dec 27, 2021, at around 5pm, Binwani was driving the van along Jurong Port Road in the direction of Corporation Road.

As a result, the van hit Mr Suruj, who had cycled onto the zebra crossing. The impact caused Mr Suruj to fly off the bicycle and land a short distance away.Court documents revealed that as early as 10 weeks before Binwani’s 65th birthday, Traffic Police (TP) sent a letter to his registered address informing him to undergo a compulsory medical examination to validate his driving licence. headtopics.com

Binwani went for the medical examination eight days before his birthday, but only submitted the first page of the two-page report to TP. TP e-mailed him to inform his submission was incomplete, but he did not make further submissions.

In the letter, he was also reminded not to drive without a valid licence. If his licence is not validated within three years, he would have to pass a competence test before he could get another licence.Woman with no driving licence used mum's NRIC details to rent a car on 21 occasions headtopics.com

Deputy Public Prosecutor Pavithra Ramkumar asked the court to impose a high fine for the offence of driving without a valid licence, and three to six months’ imprisonment for the charge involving the cyclist’s death.

Read more:

straits_times »

'I started waving at the CCTV': Belinda Lee accidentally scares family of elderly woman while filming documentaryYou are living separately from your elderly parents. You have CCTV installed in their home to monitor if they're okay, and one day, you see a gaggle of people in there and your mum's nowhere to be found. For the daughter of one elderly woman, her response was to call her mother up frantically and ask if she was alright.... Read more ⮕

Mandatory treatment for senior with mental condition who caused maid’s death in fireAn elderly man who suffers from bipolar disorder, and who started a fire that caused a neighbour’s domestic helper to... Read more ⮕

HDB to invite 8.6K residents to share about their needs & aspirationsA diverse range of HDB residents will be surveyed, including families, single homeowners, elderly citizens, and rental households Read more ⮕

'Hooligan' cabby allegedly refuses to drive family when he sees one of them in wheelchairA man alleged that a taxi driver refused to drive his family when the cabby saw his mother-in-law in a wheelchair. Read more ⮕

'My wife was traumatised': Man alleges 'aggressive' cabby refused to drive family because of wheelchair-bound mother-in-lawA man alleged that a taxi driver refused to drive his family when the cabby saw his mother-in-law in a wheelchair. Stomp contributor Lance said it happened outside Westgate shopping mall in Jurong East on Sunday (Oct 22). 'Our family dinner ended in disaster when we booked a ComfortDelgro cab at 9.15pm,' recounted the Stomp contributor. Read more ⮕

Facebook-parent Meta beats revenue estimates on digital ad strengthNEW YORK: Meta Platforms beat expectations for third-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday (Oct 25), helped by an austerity drive and a recovery in digital advertising ahead of the holiday season. The company, which reported its best operating margins in two years, also trimmed expenses for the year. Read more ⮕