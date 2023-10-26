'My wife was traumatised': Man alleges 'aggressive' cabby refused to drive family because of wheelchair-bound mother-in-law

A man alleged that a taxi driver refused to drive his family when the cabby saw his mother-in-law in a wheelchair.

Stomp contributor Lance said it happened outside Westgate shopping mall in Jurong East on Sunday (Oct 22). "Our family dinner ended in disaster when we booked a ComfortDelgro cab at 9.15pm," recounted the Stomp contributor.

"When the taxi arrived, the driver was mumbling about my mother-in-law being wheelchair-bound. As she tried to board, he stopped her and said we were over the limit when he spotted my three-year-old. "After the driver refused to drive us and demanded we cancel the ride, my wife pleaded with him to just take her mother and father while my wife, myself and my son would book another cab because it was late. But he refused and insisted we cancel the ride. headtopics.com

"After we alighted and picked up our stuff from the boot, I took a photo of the cab plate. That was when the hooligan driver turned aggressive, he got out and charged towards me shouting, 'Not happy, complain!'

"When my wife tried to pick up our son from taxi, he blocked her and tried to close the door with my son inside. "Only when the security guard from Westgate arrived and threatened to call the police, then he caved.The Stomp contributor said on Monday he tried the ComfortDelgro helpline but could not get through."My wife was traumatised by the gangster taxi driver. She said he knows our address because of the app booking." headtopics.com

Read more:

asiaonecom »

'Ask uncle to pay rent': Netizen spots man making himself at home, sleeping shirtless at Cuppage Terrace eatery after opening hoursA man was spotted making himself at home at an alfresco restaurant in Cuppage Terrace after closing time and sleeping there. Stomp contributor J shared photos of the shirtless man sitting alone in the Mexican restaurant at 12.30am. The restaurant, which is called Hola! Mexico, opens from noon to 10.30pm. Read more ⮕

Man who raped three of his daughters found unfit for caning, gets another 10 months' jailThe man had raped three of his daughters and sexually abused a fourth. He also physically abused his wife and children. Read more ⮕

South Korean actress Jeon So-min leaving hit variety show Running Man after 6 yearsAccording to her agency, Jeon's departure is to allow her "some time to recharge". Read more ⮕

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game breaks PlayStation Studios’ 24-hour sales recordMore than 2.5 million copies of the video game were sold when it was released last Friday. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singapore man dies in burning car after Johor crash: Malaysia policeTen firemen were deployed to the scene. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singapore man burnt to death in Johor car crash: Malaysia policeThe car, believed to be a Nissan Almera, crashed into a tree on the side of the road for unknown reasons. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕