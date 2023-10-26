Malaysia's probe into failed budget carrier MYAirline widens to alleged fraud, money laundering

The collapse of MYAirline and a widening investigation over possible fraud and money laundering is bring into focus the problems in Malaysia's crowded aviation sector. (Photo:X/@FlyMyAirline)KUALA LUMPUR: A high-priority police investigation into the affairs of little-known businessman Allan Goh Hwan Hua is expanding from the recent collapse of low-cost carrier MYAirline into suspected money-laundering, unlicensed deposit-taking schemes and fraud.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said this week that the government is investigating how the license for MYAirline was awarded by the previous government, just days before Mr Anwar was sworn in as premier on Nov 24 last year.

MYAirline had launched in early December 2022 with scheduled services between Kuala Lumpur, and Kota Kinabalu, Kuching and Langkawi, and later expanded its operations in Thailand and Bangkok. There were reportedly plans to increase the fleet to 26 aircraft by end-2023, up from nine.Police arrested Mr Goh, 57, his wife Neow Ean Lan, 55, and his son Sean Goh Tze Han, 26, last week, before freezing bank accounts and seizing luxury items in the investigations into alleged money laundering and fraud. headtopics.com

Companies in the stable of entities controlled by e-commerce company i-Serve Online Mall were raided in November 2021 in a multi-agency operation led by the central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia. In early September this year, Bank Negara broke its silence over the i-Serve Online Mall case and said in a statement that the company and seven of its affiliates have been slapped with a compound of RM50 million ringgit for accepting deposits without a license and enticing investors with high monthly returns.

Also, during that time, Mr Goh was fighting a court case against investors in i-Serve Online Mall who were demanding the return of their monies that were deposited in the company under schemes that promised monthly returns of up to two per cent each month. headtopics.com

