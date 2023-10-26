FairPrice to set aside $2.9m to support local suppliers

The annual Made in Singapore Fair, which is held at the FairPrice Xtra hypermarket at VivoCity, will run until Nov 8 at all FairPrice supermarkets and FairPrice Online.

The announcement was made at the launch of the 12th Made in Singapore Fair, which is held at the FairPrice Xtra hypermarket at VivoCity. It will run until Nov 8 at all FairPrice supermarkets and FairPrice Online.

The move by FairPrice is part of the supermarket operator's SME Suppliers Support and Development Programme, which aims to help these SMEs cope with rising costs. "We believe that the local farmers we work with are the key to building Singapore's sustainable food future," said FairPrice Group retail business chief executive Elaine Heng.– the strategy to have the country meet 30 per cent of its nutritional needs through local produce by 2030 – is a "big part" of FairPrice's daily operations, she added, noting that it carries more than 6,000 local products in its stores.

FairPrice Group said on Thursday that sales of local fresh produce at its supermarkets had grown by 33 per cent between 2019 and 2022, with locally produced eggs accounting for more than half the growth.

He said that SFA has been providing co-funding to farms, allowing them to adopt new technologies to grow more produce in a “climate-resilient and resource efficient way”.

