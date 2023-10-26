ComfortDelGro invests $2.7m in car sharing platform Drive lah, will supply up to 3,000 vehicles

SINGAPORE – Transport giant ComfortDelGro (CDG) is investing US$2 million (S$2.7 million) in Drive lah, a peer-to-peer car sharing business that was founded in Singapore and expanded to Australia.

The funding is slated for Drive lah’s expansion in Australia and the in-house development of the connected car technology. CDG will also progressively supply up to 3,000 vehicles for the platform’s operation in Australia as the car sharing platform’s fleet partner, starting with Sydney and Melbourne in the coming months. The vehicles are owned by CDG and are not part of the investment. The rental revenue from these vehicles will be shared between CDG and the platform.

Drive lah vehicles are rented through the platform on an hourly, daily, weekly or for longer periods. In Singapore, Drive lah is operating under an exemption granted by the Land Transport Authority to match private car owners to hirers. Without this permission, private car owners are not allowed to rent out their cars, except on weekends and public holidays. The current licence is valid until March 31, 2024. headtopics.com

Car-sharing operators like GetGo and Shariot do not need such an exemption because the vehicles used are registered as private-hire cars. Drive lah said that in Singapore, it has about 1,700 vehicles – a mix of cars and commercial vehicles – and around 40,000 active users who have used the service at least once.

During the rental, the vehicles are covered by comprehensive and third-party motor insurance through Tokio Marine and NTUC Income, so the owner’s own motor insurance policy is not affected.

