Singapore retrenchments rise in Q3, unemployment on a 'slow uptrend'

As some firms have made multiple rounds of job cuts in less than three years, incidence of retrenchments among youths are also going up. (Photo: TODAY/Ili Nadhirah Mansor)According to advance labour market estimates released by

A total of 4,100 people were retrenched in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to 3,200 in the previous quarter, with the majority of this increase coming from the wholesale trade sector. Workers urged to be adaptable, open to other sectors as job vacancies shrink due to weaker growth outlook

Meanwhile, non-resident employment expanded in sectors such as construction, retail trade, food and beverage services, and administrative and support services.Unemployment rates have been “largely stable and remained low” in September despite the slight increase in July, MOM said. headtopics.com

The ministry cautioned that while the labour market has continued to expand, the pace of unemployment growth has slowed compared to a year ago, amid the global economic slowdown. “Similarly, the proportion of firms with an intention to raise wages dropped as well, from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.”

“The government encourages employers and workers to make full use of available programmes to remain competitive and resilient amidst economic uncertainty,” it added.

