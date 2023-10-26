Singapore retrenchments rise in Q3, unemployment on a 'slow uptrend'

According to advance labour market estimates released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday (Oct 26), total employment grew for the eighth consecutive quarter, with increases for both residents and non-residents.“This suggests that retrenched workers have been able to find new employment quickly,” the ministry said.

The retrenchments reflect the “weaker external outlook the sector faced”, MOM said, noting that the number of retrenchments in other sectors “remained broadly stable or declined”.Total employment excluding migrant domestic workers rose for the eighth straight quarter by 24,000 in the third quarter of the year, which the ministry said was “comparable to the previous quarter”.

Meanwhile, non-resident employment expanded in sectors such as construction, retail trade, food and beverage services, and administrative and support services.Unemployment rates have been “largely stable and remained low” in September despite the slight increase in July, MOM said. headtopics.com

The ministry cautioned that while the labour market has continued to expand, the pace of unemployment growth has slowed compared to a year ago, amid the global economic slowdown. “Similarly, the proportion of firms with an intention to raise wages dropped as well, from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.”

“The government encourages employers and workers to make full use of available programmes to remain competitive and resilient amidst economic uncertainty,” it added.

