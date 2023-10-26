Last two Scudetto winners come face to face as Napoli host Milan

Juventus dominated the league for almost a decade, winning nine consecutive Serie A titles, but a once all-too-predictable championship has now had three different winners in the last three seasons.

Now, those three sides, along with Juventus, are battling it out for this season's league title, and the Diego Armando Maradona stadium will see Napoli attempt to stay in the title race against Milan. Napoli eased the pressure on manager Rudi Garcia with a 3-1 win away to Hellas Verona on Saturday, and despite their inconsistent start, they now find themselves just four points behind Milan, and a win would put them right back in contention.

Garcia will again be without Victor Osimhen, who has a hamstring injury, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's return to form is good news, and the Georgian scored twice against Verona and also shone in Tuesday's Champions League 1-0 win over Union Berlin. headtopics.com

Roma have now put together three consecutive league wins, but manager Jose Mourinho won't be on the bench against his former club after his sending off against Monza last weekend. "Many idiots have said things only an idiot can say. Even more idiotic is that some from the world of football say it," Mourinho said.Juventus could temporarily top the table on Saturday when they host Verona. Juve are unbeaten in their last four games, and with no European football to deal with, could have the edge over the other title contenders.

Lazio have already lost four league games this season, but have now won their last two, taking them to 10th in the standings, and on Monday they host high-flying Fiorentina.

