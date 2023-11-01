Police investigating man caught on camera defecating on the floor at MBS entrance

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with TODAY to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Tender launched to double number of police cameras in Singapore to over 200,000 by mid-2030sPolice cameras have helped to solve about 7,500 crimes since they were first installed across the country in 2012.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Tender launched to double number of police cameras in Singapore to over 200,000 by mid-2030sThe Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Monday (Oct 30) put out a tender to double the number of police cameras installed across the country, partly to better cover new housing estates and infrastructure that have been built since such cameras were introduced in 2012. Marcus Tan reports.

ASIAONECOM: Sales start for regular-priced tickets to Singapore Grand Prix 2024Singapore Grand Prix race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd has announced that it will start sales of regular priced tickets for the 2024 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, after early bird tickets have sold out one month ahead of the expected promotional phase. The regular priced tickets will go on sale come Nov 1, 2023, at 10.

THE STRAITS TIMES: MAS sees budding recovery in Singapore’s electronics, financial sectors as global environment turnsThe local financial sector could also soon see a turnaround. Read more at straitstimes.com.

ASIAONECOM: 3 Singapore-registered McLaren cars crash in Johor after driver slowed down at intersectionThese cars are meant to go fast - but perhaps one of the drivers went a little too fast. Three Singapore-registered McLaren supercars were involved in a pile-up on Sunday (Oct 29) after one car rear-ended another, causing a chain collision to take place, Malaysian media reported that day. The three vehicles were part of a convoy of six that...

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Inflation in Singapore has eased but MAS 'not declaring victory yet': Central bank chiefIn an interview with CNA, outgoing MAS chief Ravi Menon also explains why he does not foresee a global recession in 2024.

