Unique Britney Spears collectibles beyond her recent memoir 'The Woman In Me', which is now a bestseller on Amazon

Titled ‘The Woman in Me’, the tell-all book covers everything we wanted to know about her life – from her romance with the Maggi noodle-haired boyband pop star and being a mother to the sad realities of her harsh conservatorship and her complicated relationship with her parents – from her own mouth.

And then there are all the bits of how she got pregnant with Timberlake, but he convinced her to get an abortion – which caused her a bit of grief – and while she sobbed from the pain and guilt, he strummed the guitar next to her. Throughout the memoir, she revealed that he had been quite manipulative and even mean-spirited post-breakup. Yikes.Photo: Amazon

But if you’re a die-hard Britney fan, there’s more merch online you can collect to support the star, including some interesting items like a tarot deck and her whole collection of perfumes.Britney had a line of perfumes but Fantasy was by far her most popular. The super sweet and fruity fragrance carries kiwi, lychee, jasmine, white chocolate and even cupcake fragrance notes.

