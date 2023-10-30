Tender launched to double number of police cameras in Singapore to over 200,000 by mid-2030s

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Monday (Oct 30) put out a tender to double the number of police cameras installed across the country, partly to better cover new housing estates and infrastructure that have been built since such cameras were introduced in 2012.

They will also be installed at more bus stops, the immediate vicinity of MRT stations and bus interchanges, as well as other common areas in residential estates like ground-floor lift landings. The police have also implemented “strict data protection safeguards and controls on the storage, access and use of police camera footage”, the spokesperson added.

In some instances, the police have used the footage with video analytics to identify, locate and nab suspects within hours of a crime being reported, added SPF. In a 2021 public perception survey conducted by the police, 91 per cent of respondents supported the deployment of police cameras in public areas to deter, detect and solve crimes. headtopics.com

Officers from the Police Coast Guard managed to intercept the ferry while it was en route to Batam and arrested her.Station Inspector (SI) Siti Shamsiah Mohamed Deshah, a watch officer at the police operations command centre, told reporters that they reviewed police camera footage from 10 housing blocks and MRT stations in the vicinity to identify the suspect.

SI Shamsiah said that the police were alerted to the case by the Singapore Civil Defence Force. When the victim revealed he had seen the suspect flee the scene, more police officers were deployed to the scene. headtopics.com

SI Shamsiah added: “After trawling police cameras, knowing that she changed her attire, (we disseminated) this crucial piece of information to the forces who were still on the ground looking for her.”The police were first alerted to the case at a residential unit along Compassvale Crescent in June 2022. The residential unit's gate had been chained with a bicycle lock after the victim fell for a loan scam.

