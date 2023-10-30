White House unveils wide-ranging action to mitigate AI risks

The executive order he will unveil is the latest step by the administration to set parameters around AI as it makes rapid gains in capability and popularity in an environment of, so far, limited regulation.

The new executive order, which Biden will highlight at an event on Monday, goes further than those commitments. It also directs agencies to set standards for that testing and address related chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and cybersecurity risks, according to the White House.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed called the order, which also delves into privacy, housing discrimination and job displacement, the"strongest set of actions" any government had taken to ensure AI security. headtopics.com

The Group of Seven industrial countries on Monday will agree a code of conduct for companies developing advanced artificial intelligence systems, according to a G7 document. The official said the executive order had the force of law and the White House believed that legislative action from Congress was also necessary for AI governance.

U.S. officials have warned that AI can heighten the risk of bias and civil rights violations and Biden's executive order seeks to address that by calling for guidance to landlords, federal benefits programs and federal contractors"to keep AI algorithms from being used to exacerbate discrimination," the release said. headtopics.com

Vice President Kamala Harris will attend an AI global summit in Britain this week; China is also expected to be represented at the meeting, hosted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.