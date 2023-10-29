Straits Times Archives - The Independent Singapore News

Clip of LKY saying, ‘If you’re gonna cross swords with me, then you must be willing to get stabbed’ shared again on social media‘Only in SG, everything is the people’s fault…’ — Netizens on ST article that says ‘Consumers are driving inflation in Singapore’Hawkers say food prices are not increased, Netizens say food prices are increased, or food portions are decreased… or even bothNgee Ann Poly lecturer who said that Indians marrying Chinese is a racist act also made comments against Islam in...

Clip of LKY saying, ‘If you’re gonna cross swords with me, then you must be willing to get stabbed’ shared again on social media‘Only in SG, everything is the people’s fault…’ — Netizens on ST article that says ‘Consumers are driving inflation in Singapore’Hawkers say food prices are not increased, Netizens say food prices are increased, or food portions are decreased… or even bothNgee Ann Poly lecturer who said that Indians marrying Chinese is a racist act also made comments against Islam in classNews site claims bodies of Covid victims waiting in queue for last rites sign of Muhyiddin’s ‘gross mismanagement’ of pandemic