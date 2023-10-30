Inflation in Singapore has eased but MAS 'not declaring victory yet': Central bank chief

Mr Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, in an interview with CNA ahead of the annual Singapore FinTech Festival from Nov 15 to 17.

“We are not declaring victory yet,” Mr Menon told CNA, adding that 3 per cent “is not good enough” given how core inflation has typically averaged around 2 per cent.MAS has projected a core inflation rate of 2.5 to 3.5 per cent for 2024 after taking into account the GST hike. Without which, core inflation will be one percentage point lower at 1.5 to 2.5 per cent.

“It’s too early to ease because once you ease and if inflation surges up again, you’ve got to redo all that hard work,” he told CNA. “Central banks are right to be conservative on this and to wait.” Moving into 2024, the MAS chief reckoned that global growth is likely to be “fairly weak … but still staying above water”. headtopics.com

“I’m less sure of this conflict, unless there's a widening of the conflict, in which case, there will be some of those spillovers,” said Mr Menon. “It's far too early to say.” “I thought there would have been a recession early this year. I was proven wrong because the economies turned out to be a lot more resilient, especially the labour markets, in the face of high interest rates.”

