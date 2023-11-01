Has Israel invaded Gaza? The military has been vague, even if its objectives are clear

The Palestinians have used far stronger language, referring to Israel’s ongoing bombing with terms like “massacre” and"genocide".The army refuses to say it has invaded Gaza, referring to its activities as"raids" and"operations".
These tactics appear to be aimed at confusing Hamas and leaving options for further action open. Still, Israel has made clear it will maintain a presence inside Gaza for a long time to come.“We have reached a new stage in the war," Gallant said."The ground in Gaza is shaking. The operation will continue until a new order.”
Israel’s chief military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, routinely refers to a methodical plan to achieve these goals, even if he does not call it an invasion. “Our offensive operations will continue and intensify according to plan,” he said Tuesday.
But Avivi, who now heads the Israel Defense and Security Forum, a group of hawkish former military commanders, said it is clear what will be needed to achieve the objectives.
