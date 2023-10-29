Pfizer moves into final trial of two-in-one flu and Covid-19 jab

BRUSSELS – Biopharmaceutical company Pfizer said its two-in-one vaccine will be moving into a final-stage trial in the coming months, after an early to mid-stage (phase one and two) study showed positive results.

“We are encouraged by these early results. This vaccine has the potential to lessen the impact of two respiratory diseases with a single injection and may simplify immunisation practices for providers, patients and healthcare systems all over the world,” said Dr Annaliesa Anderson, senior vice-president and head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer.

“The phase three trial has been conducted only in the United States to take advantage of the flu season (there). We had around 36,000 participants and more than 200 sites, and we are expecting to have results pretty soon to be presented to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration),” she said. headtopics.com

“Now (that) we have the mRNA technology, which has been profoundly important for Covid-19, it (has) kicked off mRNA programmes and development (for) Pfizer to tackle,” he said. Prof Pangestu added: “Governments, when they think the emergencies are over, pull back. That’s the worst thing you can do – to go and dismantle the infrastructure that they had put in place, because the next pandemic is a question of ‘when’. It’s not a question of ‘if’. It is still absolutely critical to track the variants, yet surveillance and reporting have already fallen.”

Infectious diseases doctor Leong Hoe Nam from Rophi Clinic in Singapore, who also spoke during the visit, said “non-vaxxers” have fallen prey to both vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.

Today in Pictures, Oct 27, 2023Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Malaysian PM Anwar visits Singapore for two-day leaders’ retreat with PM LeeIt will be the first Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat since the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singapore updates COVID-19 vaccine advisory, recommends new dose about a year after last shotIn anticipation of higher demand for the updated vaccines, the operating hours for all Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres will be extended on Saturdays from Nov 4 to Dec 2. Read more ⮕

Mum who paid $31k to stay at Newton confinement centre says newborn contracted Covid-19 thereA mother who forked out over $31,000 for a stay at a luxury confinement centre was left sorely disappointed by the service she received, adding that her newborn daughter had also contracted Covid-19 there. Read more ⮕

Singapore’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory: Suggested new yearly doseThe Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination (EC19V) has broadened the scope, urging all individuals aged six months and above to consider the additional dose for 2023/2024, with particular emphasis on healthcare workers and household members or caregivers of medically vulnerable individuals. Read more ⮕

Woman made wild claims that ex-hubby hid over $160mThe High Court threw out her “stratospheric” claim, as the total assets were just over $4 million. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕