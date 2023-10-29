Pfizer moves into final trial of two-in-one flu and Covid-19 jab

BRUSSELS – Biopharmaceutical company Pfizer said its two-in-one vaccine will be moving into a final-stage trial in the coming months, after an early to mid-stage (phase one and two) study showed positive results.
“We are encouraged by these early results. This vaccine has the potential to lessen the impact of two respiratory diseases with a single injection and may simplify immunisation practices for providers, patients and healthcare systems all over the world,” said Dr Annaliesa Anderson, senior vice-president and head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer.
“The phase three trial has been conducted only in the United States to take advantage of the flu season (there). We had around 36,000 participants and more than 200 sites, and we are expecting to have results pretty soon to be presented to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration),” she said. headtopics.com
“Now (that) we have the mRNA technology, which has been profoundly important for Covid-19, it (has) kicked off mRNA programmes and development (for) Pfizer to tackle,” he said. Prof Pangestu added: “Governments, when they think the emergencies are over, pull back. That’s the worst thing you can do – to go and dismantle the infrastructure that they had put in place, because the next pandemic is a question of ‘when’. It’s not a question of ‘if’. It is still absolutely critical to track the variants, yet surveillance and reporting have already fallen.”
Infectious diseases doctor Leong Hoe Nam from Rophi Clinic in Singapore, who also spoke during the visit, said “non-vaxxers” have fallen prey to both vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.