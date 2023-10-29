Mum who paid $31k to stay at Newton confinement centre says newborn contracted Covid-19 there

KAI Singapore located along Dunearn Road in Newton last July"We initially wanted to hire a confinement nanny but got to know this confinement centre through a friend's recommendation," she revealed.According to Lin, they decided to stay at theafter meeting the boss in May 2022, as he reportedly assured them that the nursing staff at the confinement centre are extremely professional.

"However, the nurse did not close the door when delivering meals and the air conditioner from the corridor blew into the room, making me feel very cold."Newborn contracted Covid-19 "It was not until we went to the hospital and the doctor recommended administering a test that we then insisted for the confinement centre to do a test, which confirmed that it was Covid-19."

"For newborns, however, it is not possible to keep testing them all the time. Nurses will observe the condition of all babies, and if there really is an infected baby, other babies in the same nursery will be tested," he explained. headtopics.com

"We understand that mothers have various needs after giving birth and we will try our best to meet them. However, we don't understand why the other party would wait more than a year before expressing their dissatisfaction online," he said.Kwee added that the housewife had also ordered meals from the confinement centre after her stay. As Lin was reportedly moving house, she had requested for them to take in her daughter and allow the nurses take care of her child for a few hours.

"If we enter the room, the door will definitely be closed. When delivering food to the room, the door may be left open, but certainly not for long," she said.

